Supreme Court refuses to list urgent plea against Udhayanidhi

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently list a plea seeking to register an FIR against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his Sanatana Dharma remark. While equating Sanatana Dharma to “dengue and malaria”, Stalin had called for its eradication during a conference in Chennai. Remarking that Sanatana Dharma enslaved women and did not allow them to step out of their homes, Stalin had said, “We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate the Sanatana Dharma.”

The plea was filed through Advocate G Balaji and sought for registration of FIRs against the organisers of the September 2 meeting titled ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication conference’ and Hindu Religious Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chairman of State Minorities Commission, Peter Alphonse.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra, by Senior Advocate Dama Sheshadhari Naidu. The CJI said, “There is a procedure that everyone has to follow.”

The petition was filed by Madras High Court lawyer B Jagannath, who sought a CBI probe and declared the meeting unconstitutional. “ One can understand if the conference was to eradicate casteism, but the manner in which the same was conducted was to spread hatred and make derogatory statements against Hindus since they practice Sanatana Dharma,” the plea read.

