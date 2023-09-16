Home States Tamil Nadu

Trainee doctor from Kerala dies of typhoid at Tiruvarur hospital 

Dean (in-charge) Dr Amudha Vadivu told reporters that Sindhu had tested negative for dengue and leptospirosis, and also showed no symptoms of infection from Nipah virus. 

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR:  A trainee woman doctor at Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital who was being treated for typhoid died early on Friday. Sindhu (21), from the Idukki district of Kerala, after pursuing MBBS at the hospital, was posted at its maternity department as part of her Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI). 

On Monday, Sindhu, who had a fever, tested positive for typhoid. She subsequently went on leave and was taking medicine in the college hostel itself, sources said. On Thursday, she was admitted to the hospital over complaints of dizziness. She was being treated for low blood pressure and her blood samples were also taken. However, during the early hours of Friday, her BP dropped and she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was put on ventilator support but died in the early hours of Friday, sources added.  

Dean (in-charge) Dr Amudha Vadivu told reporters that Sindhu had tested negative for dengue and leptospirosis, and also showed no symptoms of infection from Nipah virus. To a question, the dean said that 17 patients with fever are being treated at the hospital, of whom four have dengue.

