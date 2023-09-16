Urimai Thogai is a recognition for women's hard work: TN minister Geetha Jeevan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As a part of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme that was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Kanchipuram on Friday, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, along with Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, gave away debit cards to beneficiaries in the district, of the savings accounts to which the amount would be credited to.



While Kanimozhi and Radhakrishnan distributed the cards to beneficiaries during a function at the Aditanar Arts and Science College in Tiruchendur, Geetha Jeevan and Thoothukudi corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy gave away the cards to the beneficiaries in a function held at Manickam Mahal in Thoothukudi.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Geetha Jeevan said the purpose of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme is to recognise the hard work of women and enhance the economic control of families. "Over 1.06 crore women beneficiaries will get Rs 1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Thus, CM Stalin has proven his mettle through the schemes," she said.



The women empowerment minister also noted that already 1.45 crore women receive monthly assistance under various schemes, including old age pension scheme, widow assistance scheme, and assistance for unorganised workers scheme, as the CM has allocated Rs 12,000 crores for the schemes annually.



"While Kalaignar Karunanidhi implemented a reservation for women in civic bodies, education, and job, equal share on hereditary properties, his scion MK Stalin has played a role in empowering women by devising progressive schemes, including Rs 1,000 for girls pursuing higher education, free transport service for women, and now the Mahalir Urumai Thogai, a recognition for their hard work," the minister added.

