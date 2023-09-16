Home States Tamil Nadu

Urimai Thogai is a recognition for women's hard work: TN minister Geetha Jeevan

"Over 1.06 crore women beneficiaries will get Rs 1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Thus, CM Stalin has proven his mettle through the schemes," she said.

Published: 16th September 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MLA from Thoothukudi Geetha Jeevan (File Photo | EPS)

DMK MLA from Thoothukudi Geetha Jeevan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  As a part of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme that was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Kanchipuram on Friday, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, along with Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, gave away debit cards to beneficiaries in the district, of the savings accounts to which the amount would be credited to.

While Kanimozhi and Radhakrishnan distributed the cards to beneficiaries during a function at the Aditanar Arts and Science College in Tiruchendur, Geetha Jeevan and Thoothukudi corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy gave away the cards to the beneficiaries in a function held at Manickam Mahal in Thoothukudi.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Geetha Jeevan said the purpose of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme is to recognise the hard work of women and enhance the economic control of families. "Over 1.06 crore women beneficiaries will get Rs 1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Thus, CM Stalin has proven his mettle through the schemes," she said.

The women empowerment minister also noted that already 1.45 crore women receive monthly assistance under various schemes, including old age pension scheme, widow assistance scheme, and assistance for unorganised workers scheme, as the CM has allocated Rs 12,000 crores for the schemes annually.

"While Kalaignar Karunanidhi implemented a reservation for women in civic bodies, education, and job, equal share on hereditary properties, his scion MK Stalin has played a role in empowering women by devising progressive schemes, including Rs 1,000 for girls pursuing higher education, free transport service for women, and now the Mahalir Urumai Thogai, a recognition for their hard work," the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme MK Stalin Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp