Home States Tamil Nadu

Video showing Tamil Nadu  law minister ‘prostrating’ before DMK secretary raises eyebrows

Sources said the minister prostrated before Chellapandiyan out of frustration as he had to wait for the latter’s arrival.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Law Minister S Regupathy. (Photo | ANI, special arrangement)

Law Minister S Regupathy. (Photo | ANI, special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A video clip doing the rounds online that shows Law Minister S Regupathy allegedly prostrating before the party’s Pudukkottai North district secretary KK Chellapandiyan during the birth anniversary celebrations of former CM CN Annadurai organised in Pudukkottai town has raised many an eyebrow.

A videograb of the incident in Pudukai

Minister Regupathy, who was elected from a local constituency, on Friday morning arrived at the Anna statue in Pudukkottai town, where a few DMK functionaries had gathered, to take part in the anniversary celebrations of the party founder. Around 20 minutes later a large group of party workers led by DMK leader Chellapandiyan, too, joined the gathering.

Ahead of garlanding Anna’s statue, Regupathy suddenly fell at Chellapandiyan’s feet, taking the latter by surprise, sources said. The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media. Sources said the minister prostrated before Chellapandiyan out of frustration as he had to wait for the latter’s arrival.

A DMK functionary who was present at the spot said, “Minister Regupathy already had informed the party functionaries about his arrival time. Yet Chellapandiyan arrived late. This was the issue.” When TNIE reached out to Chellapandiyan, he said, “There is no issue between us. We even attended two government functions together after the event. Somebody is trying to stoke problems.” Despite attempts, Minister Regupathy couldn’t be reached for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Law Minister S Regupathy prostrating KK Chellapandiyan DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp