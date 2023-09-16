Video showing Tamil Nadu  law minister ‘prostrating’ before DMK secretary raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A video clip doing the rounds online that shows Law Minister S Regupathy allegedly prostrating before the party’s Pudukkottai North district secretary KK Chellapandiyan during the birth anniversary celebrations of former CM CN Annadurai organised in Pudukkottai town has raised many an eyebrow.

A videograb of the incident in Pudukai

Minister Regupathy, who was elected from a local constituency, on Friday morning arrived at the Anna statue in Pudukkottai town, where a few DMK functionaries had gathered, to take part in the anniversary celebrations of the party founder. Around 20 minutes later a large group of party workers led by DMK leader Chellapandiyan, too, joined the gathering.

Ahead of garlanding Anna’s statue, Regupathy suddenly fell at Chellapandiyan’s feet, taking the latter by surprise, sources said. The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media. Sources said the minister prostrated before Chellapandiyan out of frustration as he had to wait for the latter’s arrival.

A DMK functionary who was present at the spot said, “Minister Regupathy already had informed the party functionaries about his arrival time. Yet Chellapandiyan arrived late. This was the issue.” When TNIE reached out to Chellapandiyan, he said, “There is no issue between us. We even attended two government functions together after the event. Somebody is trying to stoke problems.” Despite attempts, Minister Regupathy couldn’t be reached for comment.

