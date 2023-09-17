Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation lacks feeding room for moms, infants

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The absence of a feeding room in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) head office at Town Hall has affected newborn babies and lactating mothers. According to sources, the civic body organised a special loan camp for street vendors across the city in the CCMC head office for four days last week. Over 4,000 street vendors and traders from across the city participated in the camp, which included lactating mothers. They faced issues as there was no space for feeding their newborn babies.

Vimala Krishnamoorthy, a lactating mother, told TNIE, “Without a feeding room on the CCMC campus, many mothers with newborn babies are left stranded. We are unable to feed our hungry babies, who sometimes even start crying. I wonder where the female employees of CCMC go to feed their children. Considering the plight of the mothers who visit the campus, the civic body must establish a feeding room.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “We have taken cognisance of the absence of the feeding room at our campus and we shall take necessary steps to address it. During the loan camp for street vendors, we set up a temporary area using tents for the mothers to feed their babies after we received a request. We shall check the feasibility and either allot a room or set up a new one for the lactating mothers inside our campus.”

