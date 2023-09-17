‘Company court can adjudicate on property outside its jurisdiction’

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said the Company Court can exercise powers under the Companies Act to adjudicate on the rights of properties of a company located outside its jurisdiction if the firm concerned is registered within the jurisdiction of the court.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and V Lakshminarayanan gave the ruling when the questions arose if the Company Court can adjudicate on properties located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana owned by a Chennai-based firm which was under liquidation.

“If a company is registered within the jurisdiction of a high court exercising its jurisdiction under the Companies Act of 1956, then necessarily by virtue of Section 10 of the Act, the Company Court has the power to determine the title (rights) of the land of properties falling outside the ordinary original jurisdiction of the court,” the bench said in a recent order.

The matter pertains to the land owned by Maxworth Orchards (P) Ltd, in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. The company promoted plantations by buying a piece of land and got customers to invest in it.

In the 90s, after the company got entangled in financial trouble and litigations, the high court appointed an official liquidator. The present petitions, filed in 2007, were filed by the company against certain persons, related to the business, selling land in two districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

When there were differences between two judges, the matter was referred to the division bench which was assigned with six questions to be decided.

Referring to the question of whether Benami Act would apply in the case since the company had given power of attorney to its employees and then sold to the customers, the court answered the transfer of land in favour of the customers is done by the employee as a Power of Attorney agent of the original owner; therefore, the question of benami does not arise here.

Answering another question on the powers of the Company Court to issue orders on property rights, the bench held that if a winding-up petition is pending and a provisional liquidator is appointed, the Company Court, ipso facto, would have jurisdiction to entertain all the proceedings.

