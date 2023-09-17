Home States Tamil Nadu

Court refuses to discharge Tangedco commercial inspector from graft case

A printing mistake in the arrest or remand report is also not a ground to discharge a suspect, the court said and quashed the discharge petition.

Published: 17th September 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The special district court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act recently refused to discharge C Selvaraj (42), Tangedco commercial inspector at Puzhuthipatti, from a graft case. The complainant, P Karuppiah, drilled a borewell at Karumipatti and applied for a free electricity connection under a government scheme. However, Selvaraj demanded Rs 2,500 as a bribe for sanctioning the connection. Karuppiah informed about this the DVAC sleuths, who laid a trap and caught Selvaraj red-handed.

In his discharge petition, Selvaraj said there were lapses in the DVAC's procedure for securing permission from the Tangedco to prosecute him, and some details in the arrest report and the remand report card also didn't match.

Special judge N Senthil Murali refused to accept the first claim and asked whether criminal proceedings could be quashed simply because the prosecution sanction was delayed. A printing mistake in the arrest or remand report is also not a ground to discharge a suspect, the court said and quashed the discharge petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prevention of Corruption graft case Tangedco Bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp