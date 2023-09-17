Dengue cases surge in Krishnagiri

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 87 dengue cases were reported in the Krishnagiri district from January to the second week of September, in which Hosur Municipal Corporation (HMC) recorded 49 dengue cases, the highest in the district.

Similarly, according to health department sources, out of 17 chikungunya cases reported in the same period, HMC reported eight cases, which is the highest. A total of 10 dengue hotspots were identified in the district-- including four in rural areas and six in HMC. As per sources, local bodies will identify sources of larval and reduce it, fogging operations will also be carried out across the district.

Similarly, about 470 domestic breeding checking (DBC) workers will conduct a door-to-door inspection as a part of anti-dengue measures. Out of 470 DBC workers, 200 will be allocated for 10 blocks, 55 for six town panchayats, 65 for Krishnagiri Municipality, and 150 for Hosur Municipal Corporation. Also, ideally, one DBC worker will visit 250 houses in a week in urban areas. However, there is a shortage in HMC, as there are 150 workers for 1.10 lakh households in HMC and 440 DMC workers are required to inspect all houses.

“People, especially pregnant women, who have a fever, should immediately visit nearby primary health centres or government hospitals and should not buy drugs from pharmacies without any advice from doctors. Also, school and college students are vulnerable to dengue cases. Schools should continuously clean water on their rooftop during the rainy season to prevent mosquito breeding. Also, mass cleaning will occur in the district every week,” an official said, adding that people shouldn’t walk barefoot on cattle fields, which may lead to an increase in leptospirosis. A total of seven cases were reported across the district this year from January to the second week of September.

HMC sources told TNIE, “Despite the shortage of DBC workers, they will conduct regular door-to-door inspections in all households. A fine will also be levied for violations in households and at factories. The floating population between Hosur and Bengaluru in Karnataka could be the reason for the increase in dengue cases in HMC limits.”

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 87 dengue cases were reported in the Krishnagiri district from January to the second week of September, in which Hosur Municipal Corporation (HMC) recorded 49 dengue cases, the highest in the district. Similarly, according to health department sources, out of 17 chikungunya cases reported in the same period, HMC reported eight cases, which is the highest. A total of 10 dengue hotspots were identified in the district-- including four in rural areas and six in HMC. As per sources, local bodies will identify sources of larval and reduce it, fogging operations will also be carried out across the district. Similarly, about 470 domestic breeding checking (DBC) workers will conduct a door-to-door inspection as a part of anti-dengue measures. Out of 470 DBC workers, 200 will be allocated for 10 blocks, 55 for six town panchayats, 65 for Krishnagiri Municipality, and 150 for Hosur Municipal Corporation. Also, ideally, one DBC worker will visit 250 houses in a week in urban areas. However, there is a shortage in HMC, as there are 150 workers for 1.10 lakh households in HMC and 440 DMC workers are required to inspect all houses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “People, especially pregnant women, who have a fever, should immediately visit nearby primary health centres or government hospitals and should not buy drugs from pharmacies without any advice from doctors. Also, school and college students are vulnerable to dengue cases. Schools should continuously clean water on their rooftop during the rainy season to prevent mosquito breeding. Also, mass cleaning will occur in the district every week,” an official said, adding that people shouldn’t walk barefoot on cattle fields, which may lead to an increase in leptospirosis. A total of seven cases were reported across the district this year from January to the second week of September. HMC sources told TNIE, “Despite the shortage of DBC workers, they will conduct regular door-to-door inspections in all households. A fine will also be levied for violations in households and at factories. The floating population between Hosur and Bengaluru in Karnataka could be the reason for the increase in dengue cases in HMC limits.”