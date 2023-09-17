 'DMK govt not giving development projects to constituencies won by AIADMK'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Charging the DMK government for not initiating development projects in assembly constituencies, where the AIADMK won in previous elections, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar on Saturday said he is ready to resign from the post of Thirumangalam MLA because no welfare measure was reaching his constituency.

"After the DMK came to power, they cancelled the order for a new bus stand in Thirumangalam. Likewise, the plan to construct a bridge over a railway crossing in Thirumangalam was also cancelled. I was elected to ensure the welfare of the people, but I am unable to get anything done here," he said.

Referring to the Cauvery dispute, Udhayakumar said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have clearly said that they would not release water for Tamil Nadu."The DMK government has been dealing with the issue very lightly. The previous AIADMK governments, under both J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, had handled the issue properly and ensured that TN received its share of water," the former minister said.

