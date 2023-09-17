Home States Tamil Nadu

 'DMK govt not giving development projects to constituencies won by AIADMK'

Referring to the Cauvery dispute, Udhayakumar said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have clearly said that they would not release water for Tamil Nadu.

Published: 17th September 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Charging the DMK government for not initiating development projects in assembly constituencies, where the AIADMK won in previous elections, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar on Saturday said he is ready to resign from the post of Thirumangalam MLA because no welfare measure was reaching his constituency.

"After the DMK came to power, they cancelled the order for a new bus stand in Thirumangalam. Likewise, the plan to construct a bridge over a railway crossing in Thirumangalam was also cancelled. I was elected to ensure the welfare of the people, but I am unable to get anything done here," he said.

Referring to the Cauvery dispute, Udhayakumar said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have clearly said that they would not release water for Tamil Nadu."The DMK government has been dealing with the issue very lightly. The previous AIADMK governments, under both J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, had handled the issue properly and ensured that TN received its share of water," the former minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Cauvery dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp