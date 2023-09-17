Home States Tamil Nadu

Ganesha idols free of PoP can be immersed: Thoothukudi Collector

Published: 17th September 2023

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In order to encourage an eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration, the district administration said only those Ganesha idols free of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and thermocouple will be allowed for immersion in water bodies. Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj said idols made of natural and biodegradable raw materials such as clay and mud will only be permitted for immersion.

Usage of toxic non-biodegradable dyes or colours for painting will be strictly prohibited, he said. The collector added that removable and washable clothes made of eco-friendly materials and dyes must be used for decorating the idols. He also requested devotees to immerse the idols only in places notified by the district administration and by following the guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Earlier, the district administration had enhanced security at idol manufacturing centres in Thattarmadam and Muthaiapuram of Thoothukudi district. Families from Rajasthan settled at Muthaiapuram, have hand-crafted more than 500 Vinayagar idols of sizes ranging from 2 feet to 8 feet for the festival.

