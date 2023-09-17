Industries Federation urges CM Stalin to cancel multi-year tariff policy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers' Federation has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to cancel the multi-year tariff policy and put an end to the yearly hike in industrial electricity tariff. Pon Kumar, co-ordinator of Tamilnadu Electricity Consumer's Association (TECA) and RM Lakshmi Narayanan, president of MADITSSIA said industries are already facing many hardships such as economic slowdown, rise in the price of raw materials, and shortage of skilled workers.

MSMEs have been severely impacted by the rise in power tariffs last year and several small business associations have appealed to the government against this. Tariff hike every year will lead to closure of MSMEs and the government should find a solution to this issue, they added.

With regard to this, the Industrial Consumers' Federation has joined hands with the Southern Districts Electricity Consumers Association to add pressure on the state government. Additionally, they have requested to immediately revert the peak hour charges for low tension consumers (LT-III-B). These consumers are highly affected by the increase in fixed charges for I KVA from Rs 35 to Rs 75 and Rs 150 to Rs 500.

"We request to revert this and fix the old charges (upto 0-112KW). As per the guidelines of the electricity board, cottage and micro enterprises are also being charged higher tariffs. We request the government to revert this too," they said and demanded to document the complete cancellation of rooftop solar network charges from the date of its installation. The federation has decided to send more than 1,000 mails via post from Tallakulam's head post office to bring the matter to the attention of the chief minister, electricity, and industries minister.

