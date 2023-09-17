Lack of rains and reduced water from Karnataka dim Tamil Nadu’s hydel power

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is staring at a significant drop in power generation in the state-owned hydropower stations, primarily owing to the deficit rainfall in catchment areas and reduced water inflow from Karnataka. From April to September 15 this year, TN generated 1,908 million units (MU) of electricity from hydro plants, a substantial decline from the 2,750 MUs generated in the same period last year. The fall in production in the first six months raises concerns about meeting the annual target of 4,200 MUs set by the Central Electricity Authority.

“TN has 47 hydropower stations across Coimbatore, Erode, the Nilgiris, and Tirunelveli circles, with a combined capacity of 2,321.90 mega-watt. The Nilgiris alone contribute 833 MW. But due to the poor rainfall during the southwest monsoon, these stations are operating at just 30% to 40% of their potential,” said a senior TANGEDCO official. Compounding the issue, Karnataka’s refusal to release water to TN has left the Mettur dam with only 13,014 million cubic feet (mcft) of water out of its capacity of 93,470 mcft as of Saturday (September 16).

On September 14, Karnataka released a meager 3,142 cusecs as compared to 55,444 cusecs released on the same day last year. Consequently, power generation at the Mettur Tunnel powerhouse and dam powerhouse has been impacted, achieving only 20% of their usual output, the official added.

“As a result, to maintain a stable power grid, Tangedco has had to purchase electricity from private parties, incurring significant costs. Over the past few weeks, Tangedco has spent nearly Rs 1,000 crore on private electricity purchases,” he added.

In 2022-23, the state-owned power utility exceeded its hydel power target by generating 6,174.08 MUs, surpassing the CEA’s target of 3,913 MUs. “This achievement marked a record high for the state in terms of hydel power generation.”

TN surpassed target for hydel power last yr

In 2022-23, the state-owned power utility exceeded its hydel power target by generating 6,174.08 MUs, surpassing the CEA’s target of 3,913 MUs. It is uncertain if it will meet CEA’s target this year

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is staring at a significant drop in power generation in the state-owned hydropower stations, primarily owing to the deficit rainfall in catchment areas and reduced water inflow from Karnataka. From April to September 15 this year, TN generated 1,908 million units (MU) of electricity from hydro plants, a substantial decline from the 2,750 MUs generated in the same period last year. The fall in production in the first six months raises concerns about meeting the annual target of 4,200 MUs set by the Central Electricity Authority. “TN has 47 hydropower stations across Coimbatore, Erode, the Nilgiris, and Tirunelveli circles, with a combined capacity of 2,321.90 mega-watt. The Nilgiris alone contribute 833 MW. But due to the poor rainfall during the southwest monsoon, these stations are operating at just 30% to 40% of their potential,” said a senior TANGEDCO official. Compounding the issue, Karnataka’s refusal to release water to TN has left the Mettur dam with only 13,014 million cubic feet (mcft) of water out of its capacity of 93,470 mcft as of Saturday (September 16). On September 14, Karnataka released a meager 3,142 cusecs as compared to 55,444 cusecs released on the same day last year. Consequently, power generation at the Mettur Tunnel powerhouse and dam powerhouse has been impacted, achieving only 20% of their usual output, the official added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As a result, to maintain a stable power grid, Tangedco has had to purchase electricity from private parties, incurring significant costs. Over the past few weeks, Tangedco has spent nearly Rs 1,000 crore on private electricity purchases,” he added. In 2022-23, the state-owned power utility exceeded its hydel power target by generating 6,174.08 MUs, surpassing the CEA’s target of 3,913 MUs. “This achievement marked a record high for the state in terms of hydel power generation.” TN surpassed target for hydel power last yr In 2022-23, the state-owned power utility exceeded its hydel power target by generating 6,174.08 MUs, surpassing the CEA’s target of 3,913 MUs. It is uncertain if it will meet CEA’s target this year