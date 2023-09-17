Home States Tamil Nadu

Monthly honorarium aimed at women’s votes, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

In a statement, Palaniswami said DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to provide Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to all women heads of families.

Published: 17th September 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday alleged DMK government is trying to garner votes of women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by giving them monthly honorarium and that “it is just a daydream and it won’t work”.

In a statement, Palaniswami said DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to provide Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to all women heads of families. “But now, the government has decided to give it only to half of the women heads of families, that too, after a delay of 28 months,” he said, adding the government should provide the honorarium to all women as it had promised.

During the past 28 months, the DMK government has hiked electricity tariffs, wealth tax, water tax, prices of milk and milk products, essential commodities etc. “After doing all these, giving a monthly honorarium to half of the women heads of families is nothing but cheating,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami DMK Lok Sabha elections monthly honorarium Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp