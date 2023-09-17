Monthly honorarium aimed at women’s votes, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday alleged DMK government is trying to garner votes of women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by giving them monthly honorarium and that “it is just a daydream and it won’t work”.

In a statement, Palaniswami said DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to provide Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to all women heads of families. “But now, the government has decided to give it only to half of the women heads of families, that too, after a delay of 28 months,” he said, adding the government should provide the honorarium to all women as it had promised.

During the past 28 months, the DMK government has hiked electricity tariffs, wealth tax, water tax, prices of milk and milk products, essential commodities etc. “After doing all these, giving a monthly honorarium to half of the women heads of families is nothing but cheating,” he added.

