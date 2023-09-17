Perambalur passengers’ patience put to test as wait for bus to Chennai runs to hours

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Complaining of a wait stretching for hours on end during weekends and holidays, which they say sometimes even causes them to report late for work, passengers to Chennai at Perambalur new bus stand demand additional services to the state capital from the TNSTC terminus. While a total of 11 TNSTC services ply to Chennai daily from Perambalur new bus stand, those like youths employed in IT firms in the state capital who come down to town during weekends and on holidays complain of insufficient service.

The situation is particularly prevalent during nighttime, they add. The passengers mention the issue as having been raised several times with the District Collectorate and the Perambalur bus depot officials, but in vain. V Arumugam of Kunnam said, "I have been employed with an IT company in Chennai for the past 12 years. I am also into farming in my home town. I hence come down to town every weekend and on holidays. However, there are not enough buses to Chennai on Sunday night, forcing many like me to wait for one for at least four hours. Due to this, we cannot head to work on time the next day."

K Sarwesh of Ariyalur said, "On September 11, I waited for two hours at Perambalur stand before I could catch a bus to Chennai. Buses originating from other district depots also aren’t entering into Perambalur bus stand as they would be already crowded during the holidays." Another passenger, V Harini, said, "With only online booking made available, reserving a seat is difficult sometimes. A booking counter should hence be opened in Perambalur." When enquired, an official from Perambalur TNSTC depot, which is attached to the new bus stand, told TNIE, "During weekends we provide an additional 10 buses to Chennai. People, however, come past the scheduled time." The official assured to look into the issue.

