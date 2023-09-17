Raise Manipur, CAG report in Parliament: Stalin to MPs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday told party MPs to prioritise pressing issues like Manipur violence and flag irregularities in the CAG report in unison with INDIA allies during the special session of the Parliament beginning on September 18. “Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of the BJP and ensure justice for our great republic,” he said.

“As we approach the special parliamentary session from September 18, it’s time to unite and make a resounding impact. Our mission is clear: Do not get swayed by the diversion tactics of the BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritize the pressing issues,” the DMK president said while chairing the meeting of the party MPs.

DMK sources said the party MPs have been advised to be present in both Houses of the Parliament on all five days of the special session without fail as BJP government might bring in issues or bills that are not part of the agenda as there are so many speculations about the session.

The DMK MPs’ meeting adopted a resolution urging the union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu to save the standing crops in delta districts. The resolution also said DMK will raise the NEET issue and that the bills to give exemption for NEET in Tamil Nadu should be given assent immediately.

The BJP government did not speak about the 33% reservation for women in state assemblies and in Parliament, and despite many repeated requests, the BJP government did not come forward to ensure this reservation for women. The DMK would raise its voice strongly for passing the Bill in this regard.

The resolution also said the DMK MPs would demand the introduction and passing of a bill to remove the 50% cap for reservation and to implement full reservation in union government departments as per the recommendation of the Mandal Commission. Besides, the MPs would also demand reservations in the private sector and a hike in the creamy layer for BCs. The resolution further said the DMK MPs would oppose the Vishwakarma Yojana Scheme in the special session.

