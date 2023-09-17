Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi can’t speak against any section of society: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The union minister said everyone has the right to express his views but one cannot use words that may incite violence.

Published: 17th September 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin should realise that he is serving as a minister and that he cannot speak against any section of the society.

Responding to queries on the ongoing row over Sanatana Dharma, the union minister said when he took oath in the name of the Constitution,  not to speak against any religion or any section of the society became his bounden duty.  “At least till the end of the term as minister, he should speak in a responsible manner,” she added.

The union minister said everyone has the right to express his views but one cannot use words that may incite violence. Ever since the nation adopted the Constitution following Independence, the onus is on avoiding the use of language that may instigate violence.

Sitharaman said she grew up in a state (Tamil Nadu) where a garland of sandals was flung on Lord Rama’s portrait and a procession was taken out. “But what was the response from those who practised Sanatha Dharma at that time? Nothing, they just ignored that insult.  They did not respond with violence even to that. That is Sanatan Dharma. We did not do anything like an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanatha Dharma DMK Udhayanidhi stalin Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp