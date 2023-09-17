Udhayanidhi can’t speak against any section of society: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin should realise that he is serving as a minister and that he cannot speak against any section of the society.

Responding to queries on the ongoing row over Sanatana Dharma, the union minister said when he took oath in the name of the Constitution, not to speak against any religion or any section of the society became his bounden duty. “At least till the end of the term as minister, he should speak in a responsible manner,” she added.

The union minister said everyone has the right to express his views but one cannot use words that may incite violence. Ever since the nation adopted the Constitution following Independence, the onus is on avoiding the use of language that may instigate violence.

Sitharaman said she grew up in a state (Tamil Nadu) where a garland of sandals was flung on Lord Rama’s portrait and a procession was taken out. “But what was the response from those who practised Sanatha Dharma at that time? Nothing, they just ignored that insult. They did not respond with violence even to that. That is Sanatan Dharma. We did not do anything like an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.”

