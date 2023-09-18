Home States Tamil Nadu

11 medical students fall ill after eating in restaurant, hospitalised in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

After returning to the hostel, the students complained of vomiting, dizziness, and diarrhoea and were taken to the hospital. A complaint was registered with the Namakkal food Safety Officer.

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL:  A restaurant near Paramathi Velur was sealed after 11 students of Namakkal Medical College Hospital who ate there were hospitalized with food poisoning symptoms on Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, 11 students studying in Namakkal Medical College Hospital visited the restaurant near Paramathi Velur and ordered a wide variety of food items including Shawrama, grill chicken, noodles and marinated meat dishes. After returning to the hostel, the students complained of vomiting, dizziness, and diarrhoea and were taken to the hospital. A complaint was registered with the Namakkal food Safety Officer and collector Dr S Uma was informed of the matter.

Food Safety Officer Dr KC Arun, "The 11 students were on their week off and went on an outing. At dinner time the youths decided to visit a restaurant and shortly after exhibited signs of food poisoning. They were admitted to the hospital around 2 am. On Sunday, Collector Dr S Uma conducted an inspection in the restaurant.

Under the collectors order, nearly 42 kg of marinated meat, noodles, rice, and gravies among other ingredients were confiscated and destroyed. Food samples were sent to a lab in Salem for analysis. Based on Collector Dr Uma's order we have also issued notice and sealed the restaurant". Dr Arun added, "The students remain under monitoring and their condition is stable."

