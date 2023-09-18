Home States Tamil Nadu

110 Chennai families await homes a year after eviction

The Public Works Department conducted evictions at Govindasamy Nagar last May, forcibly displacing nearly 300 families to tenements in Perumbakkam, Navalur, Kannagi Nagar and other sites.

Published: 18th September 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-constructed TNUHDB colony near Gandhi Market in Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Over a year after the Tamil Nadu government assured houses within the city for residents evicted from Govindasamy Nagar near Mylapore, more than 100 families are yet to be allotted new homes. Worse, the families have been left in the dark as to when the houses might be available.

Officials at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) told TNIE that the projects in which the houses will be allotted are still under construction. They did not say when they would be ready. 

Meanwhile, the 110 families are struggling to pay the monthly rent required to stay in the city. Many who had stored their belongings in the board’s tenements in Navalur, with officials’ permission, also said their things had been removed or stolen.  

The Public Works Department conducted evictions at Govindasamy Nagar last May, forcibly displacing nearly 300 families to tenements in Perumbakkam, Navalur, Kannagi Nagar and other sites far outside the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eviction Govindasamy Nagar TNUHDB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp