AIIMS Madurai will play an important role in transforming health services across South India

By Express News Service

MADURAI: AIIMS Madurai is set to be a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will play an important role in transforming health services across South India, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel during the inaugural event of the PM Viswakarma Scheme through video conferencing, in Madurai on Sunday. He also reviewed the works of the Madurai All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project on the occasion.



Minister Baghel addressed the media and the people of Madurai, highlighting the vision behind AIIMS Madurai's establishment. "Its presence will significantly enhance the medical landscape of the region, catering to the health needs of many," he said. He further emphasised that the union government is committed to the smooth progression and timely completion of the AIIMS Madurai project.



AIIMS Madurai is being funded by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) through its Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan. Construction for AIIMS Madurai is slated to begin in December 2023, and the first phase is expected to be completed within 18 months, marking a vital step in enhancing medical facilities in the region, he said.



Further speaking he said Tamil Nadu is famous for its arts and culture and that his artistic pilgrimage to the Meenakshi Temple offered him a glimpse into the state's ancient art forms, including the Thanjavur paintings. Baghel stated that PM Modi inaugurated the Viswakarma scheme in order to portray the art of Indian states. Traditional artists can now register their names and get free identity cards to enjoy all the benefits under this scheme, he added.



Responding to a question regarding the buzz around Sanatana Dharma, Baghel said, Sanatana Dharma has been under attack since the Mughal and British eras, but it has remained eternal. Commenting on the outbreak of the NIPAH virus in Kerala, the minister said a committee has been formed to prevent, monitor, and control the spread of the virus. Speaking about the INDIA bloc, the minister said the alliance is bereft of a leader and has no policy. "People should think before casting their votes to them while they have been enjoying many benefits under the Modi government, he said.



Following this, the minister reviewed the progress of the AIIMS Madurai Project. In a significant move to oversee the development and advancement of the AIIMS Madurai project cell office and the site, AIIMS Madurai Superintendent Engineer Alok Devrani presented a detailed update on the project and its various stages of development. The minister was also shown the master plan for AIIMS Madurai and he expressed his satisfaction with the project's progress.

MADURAI: AIIMS Madurai is set to be a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will play an important role in transforming health services across South India, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel during the inaugural event of the PM Viswakarma Scheme through video conferencing, in Madurai on Sunday. He also reviewed the works of the Madurai All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project on the occasion. Minister Baghel addressed the media and the people of Madurai, highlighting the vision behind AIIMS Madurai's establishment. "Its presence will significantly enhance the medical landscape of the region, catering to the health needs of many," he said. He further emphasised that the union government is committed to the smooth progression and timely completion of the AIIMS Madurai project. AIIMS Madurai is being funded by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) through its Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan. Construction for AIIMS Madurai is slated to begin in December 2023, and the first phase is expected to be completed within 18 months, marking a vital step in enhancing medical facilities in the region, he said. Further speaking he said Tamil Nadu is famous for its arts and culture and that his artistic pilgrimage to the Meenakshi Temple offered him a glimpse into the state's ancient art forms, including the Thanjavur paintings. Baghel stated that PM Modi inaugurated the Viswakarma scheme in order to portray the art of Indian states. Traditional artists can now register their names and get free identity cards to enjoy all the benefits under this scheme, he added. Responding to a question regarding the buzz around Sanatana Dharma, Baghel said, Sanatana Dharma has been under attack since the Mughal and British eras, but it has remained eternal. Commenting on the outbreak of the NIPAH virus in Kerala, the minister said a committee has been formed to prevent, monitor, and control the spread of the virus. Speaking about the INDIA bloc, the minister said the alliance is bereft of a leader and has no policy. "People should think before casting their votes to them while they have been enjoying many benefits under the Modi government, he said. Following this, the minister reviewed the progress of the AIIMS Madurai Project. In a significant move to oversee the development and advancement of the AIIMS Madurai project cell office and the site, AIIMS Madurai Superintendent Engineer Alok Devrani presented a detailed update on the project and its various stages of development. The minister was also shown the master plan for AIIMS Madurai and he expressed his satisfaction with the project's progress.