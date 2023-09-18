Cultivate maize or pulses, paddy farmers in Tiruchy worrying over water shortage advised

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Samba paddy farmers reaching out to the agriculture department amid concerns over Cauvery water shortage are advised to go for alternative, short-term crops in the case of unfavourable circumstances. As the distribution of the Cauvery water share due for the state from Karnataka is still in contention, uncertainty looms large among the farmers here ahead of the samba season.

Reaching out to the agriculture department, the farmers were told to opt for alternative crops by officials who highlighted the procurement rate of per kg of maize and pulses that stood at `23 and `85 respectively. "The market prices are stable, and there is demand," said the officials.

In Tiruchy, samba paddy is cultivated on 50,000 hectares of land every year. M Murugesan, Joint Director of the Tiruchy agriculture department, told TNIE, "Farmers sought suggestions from us amid growing worry over samba cultivation. We advise them to take up alternative, short-term crops that fetch a substantial income.

Both pulses and millets require less water. Mild rainfall is enough for them to grow. We provide subsidies for both under the National Food Security Mission (NSFM) scheme and the Seed Village programme." Further, the officials referred to data from the Union Agriculture Department that indicated chances of prices soaring due to a dip in the sowing of pulses by 8 percent at the national level.

Maize, nevertheless, could fetch a yield of 20 bags per acre (1 bag = 100 kg), and pulses would give `250 kg per acre, said an official. P Vishwanathan of the Tamil Nadu Tank and River Irrigation Farmer's Association, told TNIE, "The suggestion put forth by the department holds good.

However, across the delta region, 58,000 metric tonnes of rice could be procured from the 15 lakh acres of samba lands. If the farmers decide to change crops, it may lead to a shortage, which, in turn, result in the prices of rice going up." Ayalai Siva Suriyan of The Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, "Unseasonal rains during harvest season may spoil maize or pulse cultivation. It has happened before."

