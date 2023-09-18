Home States Tamil Nadu

Duraimurugan inaugurates special literacy programme for inmates in Vellore jail

Literacy centres were set up in the respective prison premises and volunteers for the programme were identified with the help of the prison administration.

Published: 18th September 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inaugurated a special literacy programme for prison inmates at Vellore Central Prison on Sunday.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inaugurated a special literacy programme for prison inmates at Vellore Central Prison on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inaugurated a special literacy programme for prison inmates at Vellore Central Prison on Sunday. The programme is organised by the Directorate of Non-formal and Adult Education and the prison department to enhance basic literacy and numeracy skills in inmates of eight central prisons — Vellore, Trichy, Tiruvallur, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore and Coimbatore — and district prisons in Pudukkottai.

Literacy centres were set up in the respective prison premises and volunteers for the programme were identified with the help of the prison administration. They will be provided with a stipend of `635.
After this six-month programme (from September 2023 to February 2024), a basic literacy exam will be conducted in March and certificates will be awarded to those who complete it. Educational materials such as textbooks, notebooks, and writing tools will be provided to aid the learning process.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, during the event, said, "This initiative will impact around 1,249 inmates across the prisons in Tamil Nadu, providing them with an opportunity to acquire basic literacy and enabling them to reintegrate into society. As many as 1,844 prisoners of Puzhal jail have already been awarded with the certificates."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore central prison literacy programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp