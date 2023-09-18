Govt buses, transport vehicles must get fitness certificates at automated testing stations from Oct 1

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made it mandatory for all types of transport vehicles, including private and government buses, to obtain Fitness Certificates (FCs) through automated testing stations from October 1, 2024.

According to a gazette notification issued on September 14, the centre has amended the motor vehicle rules allowing state governments to issue FC for transport vehicles.

According to the notification, fitness tests for vehicles should be done every two years for the first eight years and once every year thereafter.

About 36 parameters of the vehicles will be inspected for issuing the FC, it added.

At present, eight transport corporations serve about 1.6 crore commuters daily, operating a fleet of 19,600 buses.

A chunk of these buses, particularly, those owned by the MTC and TNSTC (Tirunelveli) corporation were ‘overaged’ with issues such as damaged seats, worn-out footboards, leaky roofs, and malfunctioning glass windows.

An official said, “TN has the highest number of government buses in the country, The state government will soon make policy decisions to ensure bus services to rural areas are not affected.”

The union government had made it mandatory for heavy goods vehicles to get FC through automated testing stations two years ago.

The initial deadline was set for April 1 this year, but it has been extended to October 1, 2024 due to issues in identifying the technology, space constraints and reluctance from operators. The majority of the state governments were not able to establish testing centres.

The latest gazette makes it mandatory for all vehicles to get FC through automated testing stations. As a result, the state transport department has devised a plan to establish 47 automated testing facilities owned by eight transport corporations.

Three testing stations are proposed to be set up at sites owned by MTC, while eight will be established at locations owned by SETC.

More centres will come up at properties owned by six other public undertakings and the Institute of Road Transport.

Transport commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram recently issued a directive instructing zonal transport authorities to finalise the selection of suitable locations within their respective jurisdictions promptly.

The directive said, “Zonal officers should conduct on-site assessments with the managing directors of transport undertakings and the director of the Institute of Road Transport, and submit comprehensive reports as soon as possible.”

As of July 1, the state has a total of 3.07 lakh autorickshaws.

A section of auto drivers have claimed the move will eliminate bribery at RTO offices.

A large number of vehicles would fail the fitness test required for the FC, said an auto driver.

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made it mandatory for all types of transport vehicles, including private and government buses, to obtain Fitness Certificates (FCs) through automated testing stations from October 1, 2024. According to a gazette notification issued on September 14, the centre has amended the motor vehicle rules allowing state governments to issue FC for transport vehicles. According to the notification, fitness tests for vehicles should be done every two years for the first eight years and once every year thereafter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); About 36 parameters of the vehicles will be inspected for issuing the FC, it added. At present, eight transport corporations serve about 1.6 crore commuters daily, operating a fleet of 19,600 buses. A chunk of these buses, particularly, those owned by the MTC and TNSTC (Tirunelveli) corporation were ‘overaged’ with issues such as damaged seats, worn-out footboards, leaky roofs, and malfunctioning glass windows. An official said, “TN has the highest number of government buses in the country, The state government will soon make policy decisions to ensure bus services to rural areas are not affected.” The union government had made it mandatory for heavy goods vehicles to get FC through automated testing stations two years ago. The initial deadline was set for April 1 this year, but it has been extended to October 1, 2024 due to issues in identifying the technology, space constraints and reluctance from operators. The majority of the state governments were not able to establish testing centres. The latest gazette makes it mandatory for all vehicles to get FC through automated testing stations. As a result, the state transport department has devised a plan to establish 47 automated testing facilities owned by eight transport corporations. Three testing stations are proposed to be set up at sites owned by MTC, while eight will be established at locations owned by SETC. More centres will come up at properties owned by six other public undertakings and the Institute of Road Transport. Transport commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram recently issued a directive instructing zonal transport authorities to finalise the selection of suitable locations within their respective jurisdictions promptly. The directive said, “Zonal officers should conduct on-site assessments with the managing directors of transport undertakings and the director of the Institute of Road Transport, and submit comprehensive reports as soon as possible.” As of July 1, the state has a total of 3.07 lakh autorickshaws. A section of auto drivers have claimed the move will eliminate bribery at RTO offices. A large number of vehicles would fail the fitness test required for the FC, said an auto driver.