Hold talks with Karnataka government for securing TN's share of water, OPS tells DMK government

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning the Karnataka government for refusing to release water to Tamil Nadu, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the neighbouring state's decision is a violation of judgments by the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Committee.



Addressing media persons on Sunday, Paneerselvam listed measures taken by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa to secure TN's share of Cauvery water through legal battles and democratic protests.



"It is injustice that the Karnataka government is acting against the Supreme Court order. It shows that they don't have any respect for the Constitution of India. The DMK government must secure our share of water either through legal battle or talks with the Karnataka government," he said.



When asked if his faction was invited by the BJP to be part of their alliance in the upcoming parliament elections, Paneerselvam said, "It has not happened yet. But anything may happen in the future."

