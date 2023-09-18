Home States Tamil Nadu

Honorarium: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu warns banks against deductions

The warning follows reports of banks deducting money from beneficiaries citing various reasons.

Published: 18th September 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu issued a stern warning to banks across the state on Sunday, cautioning them against deducting service charges and outstanding dues from funds disbursed to beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. TNIE reported about the potential hassle in a story headlined ‘Minimum balance need in A/Cs may be dampener’ on September 16.

The warning follows reports of banks deducting money from beneficiaries citing various reasons. Thennarasu said the state government will formally communicate this matter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, and individuals can register complaints against such action through toll-free Mudhalvarin Mugavari helpline at 1100. In a release, Thennarasu expressed disappointment over recent reports of certain banks deducting service charges and outstanding dues from the accounts of beneficiaries, which he described as regrettable.

Thennarasu highlighted that despite clear instructions being given during a recent bankers’ meeting that banks should refrain from deducting any amounts under the monthly assistance scheme, some banks have failed to adhere to the directives. This non-compliance is unacceptable, he said.

The minister also reminded banks of the existing Memorandum of Understanding between them and the state government, emphasising that funds allocated under the honorarium scheme should not be used to cover their administrative expenses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thangam Thennarasu Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp