'No alliance with BJP', announces AIADMK; says poll pact can be decided during elections

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after BJP state president K Annamalai made strong remarks about CVe Shanmugam and others, the AIADMK on Monday announced that there is no alliance with the BJP now and that any alliance will be decided only after the elections are notified.

Announcing this at a press conference here, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar asserted that there is no alliance with BJP now is a stand taken by the party and he was informing to the press.

"AIADMK is not in alliance with the BJP now; only when the elections are announced, the alliance will be decided. Enough is enough. If BJP state president K Annamalai continues to criticise our leaders, we will retaliate strongly," announced AIADMK's organising secretary D Jayakumar.

Asked about the assertion of Annamalai that the BJP would come to power in 2026 on its own, Jayakumar said already Annamalai had criticised Amma ( J Jayalalithaa) and the AIADMK passed a resolution against him in the party meeting. Later, he retracted and said he did not speak anything ill of Jayalalithaa.

"A few days ago, Annamalai made certain remarks belittling Arignar Anna. On Sunday, he said Periyar was beaten up and how AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami became chief minister, etc. Thus, he has been airing views against the alliance dharma. The AIADMK cadres will not accept these comments at any time," Jayakumar said.

The AIADMK leader also said Annamalai is unfit for the post of state president of the BJP. He is keen on projecting himself above the BJP all along.

I don't know for what reason Annamalai quit his police job. Only if we dig that we come to know that. Annamalai has been a mean-minded person, Jayakumar added.

Jayakumar said Annamalai if contested alone, he would end up receiving fewer votes than NOTA.

"We have warned Annamalai many times asking him to stop. Enough is enough. Hereafter, AIADMK IT wing people will criticise Annamalai strong," he added.

Jayakumar also underscored that the BJP cadres wish to continue the alliance with the AIADMK but Annamalai did not like this alliance.

"If Annamalai continue to make such remarks about alliance party leaders, how the AIADMK cadre will work with the BJP cadre during the elections? What is the necessity for AIADMK to carry the BJP by tolerating all these unwanted comments from Annamalai? BJP cannot gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu because we know your vote bank. AIADMK is BJP's identity," he added.

The AIADMK leader also pointed out that the issue was already taken up with the BJP top brass and requested them to rein in Annamalai. Despite that, Annamalai continues to criticise the AIADMK leaders and the party cadre cannot tolerate this.

