Repeated attempts to recover barge carrying steam generators for KKNPP go in vain

Sources said cranes will be brought in through the temporary road to lift the steam generators that were procured from Russia for KKNPP units 5 and 6.

Published: 18th September 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  With repeated attempts to secure the barge carrying two steam generators, that ran aground in the sea about 300 metres away from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) failing, the nuclear plant officials are planning to construct a temporary road to the rock from the shore.

Sources said cranes will be brought in through the temporary road to lift the steam generators that were procured from Russia for KKNPP units 5 and 6. "The barge ran aground on September 8. Other options to recover the generators, collectively weighing 620 tonnes, are also being explored," they added.

On September 11, the KKNPP administration released a statement noting that the retrieval operation was in process and would be completed in two to three days depending on the weather conditions.

"However, the rescue operation suffered a setback due to damage at the bottom of the barge and unsuitable weather conditions. The plan to use a tug boat brought in from the Colombo harbour also failed. Several divers have been pressed into service to measure the damage at the bottom of the barge," the sources further said. KKNPP officials could not be reached over the phone for comments.

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

