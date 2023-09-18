Right-wing outfit assaults Christian family of five during Sunday prayer in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: Five members of a Christian family were injured when they were attacked, allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit, when they were offering prayers inside their house in a village near Erode on Sunday morning. Police sources said an investigation was underway and no case was registered as on Sunday evening.

According to police, Samuel (34) lives with his wife Jennifer and 3-year-old son at Kathakkudi Kadu in Chennimalai. On Sunday, Samuel’s family, his parents Arjunan and Rathinam and, younger sister Beulah were engaged in worship in the home when a group belonging to a right-wing outfit barged in and assaulted them.

As the victims tried to video record the incident, the gang snatched their mobile phones and broke them, police added. “It is alleged that some people in the village, including neighbours, had earlier raised objections to the family about holding prayers in their house as they played songs loudly. On Sunday, when Samuel’s family was in worship, more than 30 people gathered there. It is also alleged that the gang broke cell phones of the family members and assaulted them. All five members of Samuel’s family were injured,” police said.

By the time, Chennimalai police could reach the spot upon receiving information, the gang had dispersed.

Police took Samuel and the others to Perundurai Government Hospital for treatment, sources said.

“The reason for the attack is that some people in the village believe that Samuel’s family is involved in religious propaganda.” sources added. But Samuel’s family denied this. Speaking to TNIE, Chennimalai Police Inspector MK Saravanan said, “A detailed investigation is underway into the incident. Further action will be taken after the investigation is completed.”

