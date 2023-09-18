Smart poles not so ‘smart’ as Tiruchy residents kept in the dark on facility

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: Months have passed since the corporation, acting on its 2021 announcement, installed integrated smart poles equipped with 360-degree cameras and emergency assistance features at three spots in the city, but several residents express ignorance of both the facility and its benefits.

The civic body under a Smart Cities Mission project set up the smart pole at Chathiram Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand and Anna Nagar last year. With no guidance material attached to the poles on how to use its features, the public has little exposure to its benefits like reaching out to the corporation control room in the event of an emergency.

On the smart pole near the entrance of Science Park in Anna Nagar, R Bhagyaraj, a local, said, “I have seen some residents and children pressing the communication system on the pole. Sometimes they receive a response and the operator would ask for assistance. Most of the time, however, one hears only a ‘beep’ sound. It turned into something used by the children merely for fun."

On the pole at Central Bus Stand, A Palaniappan, a bus driver, said, “We were unaware of the emergency assistance facility and have not spotted anyone using it either. If it was such a useful facility, why have the authorities kept it at the side entrance instead of the main entrance?

Further, there is not even a board on the pole mentioning how the public can use the calling system in the event of an emergency.” Similarly, the smart pole at Chathiram Bus Stand is set up near the exit. It, too, had no material on its emergency assistance facility.

When enquired, a senior corporation official told TNIE, “We installed the poles last year. We don't have an operator to ensure round-the-clock assistance to those using them. Once we get the staff required and full approval for the poles, we will address the issues.”

