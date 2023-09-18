Win for INDIA bloc is an ideological ambition: CM Stalin

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: If our country has to be protected, the INDIA alliance should win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and this is not a mere political ambition but an ideological one, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said at the party’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ on Sunday.

The celebration is held to mark the birth anniversaries of social reformer ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy and DMK founder CN Annadurai, and the party’s foundation day. Addressing a huge gathering in Kandaneri, Stalin blamed the BJP-led Union government for destroying the rights of states. He said the DMK has kept up its poll promises, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t done so. “I can see memes asking Modi, ‘our CM has now credited `1,000 in our bank accounts, where is the `15 lakh you promised?’ The BJP has only betrayed voters,” he said.

The Union government imposed GST, undermining state autonomy with inadequate tax segregation. The new education policy, Stalin said, is also a serious threat to state autonomy. “Education is a very crucial sector. Under the guise of NEP, the Centre is trying to curtail a very successful education system in TN. This is an attempt to paralyse the state’s growth, which has reached great heights,” he said.

As regards NEET, Stalin said it helps only coaching centres earn money at the cost of innocent lives. “From Anitha to Jagdeeshwaran, Tamil Nadu has seen suicides because of NEET. Last year alone, 22 suicides happened,” he said.

Highlighting the recent CAG report, Stalin accused the BJP of being embroiled in a staggering 7.5 lakh corruption cases. “Even CBI officials are facing corruption charges. It is our duty to uproot this corrupt regime,” Stalin said. DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “We are determined to drive out all those who enslave us and all of their masters too,” he said.

The chief minister also also launched ‘Makkaludan Stalin’ app to know about the government’s scheme in 234 Assembly constituencies. In a social media post, Stalin affirmed his government’s unwavering dedication to the principles advocated byPeriyar.

Stalin honoured Mayiladuthurai K. Sathyaseelan with Periyar Award; Meenjur K Sundaram with Arignar Anna Award; Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy with Kalaignar Award; Thenkasi Malika Kathiravan with Pavender Award; and N. Ramasamy with Perasiriyar Award.



