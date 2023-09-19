After two deaths in a week, camps organised in Krishnagiri to control diarrhoea ‘outbreak’

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: In the wake of two persons dying allegedly due to diarrhoea and other health complications in Denkanikottai town panchayat last week and four more diarrhoea cases subsequently reported in the region, the health department conducted a medical camp on Sunday. Water samples from the town and the residents’ stool samples have been sent to for examination.

On Friday night, the health department received information that three children aged 9-14 years and studying at a madrasa in Denkanikottai were receiving treatment at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for diarrhoea. Another student was admitted to Denkanikottai government hospital the next day with the same illness.

A team headed by Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer C Rajesh Kumar visited the madrasa on Saturday morning and made enquiries with the staff. They came to know that a 54-year-old man from Doddi area in the town panchayat, who was suffering from diarrhoea, died on Wednesday. Another woman died on Saturday morning, said sources.

Suspicion was raised about water contamination at a private bottling plant in Denkanikottai, which supplied water to the madrasa and the two deceased. Upon inspection, the officials found reagents that had expired several years ago at the plant. Further, no chlorination procedure was done for the plant’s water source, the sources added.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said the elderly woman admitted to hospital died due to septic shock and renal failure. “We are waiting for the test results of water and stool samples. Until then we can’t lay the entire blame on the private water bottling plant. Ideally, we should have collected food samples also from the region,” he said

Food Safety and Drug Administration Designated Officer Venkatesan said he was unaware of the matter and would send his officials to the madrasa and houses on Tuesday.

