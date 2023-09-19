AIADMK calls off BJP alliance, blames Tamil Nadu chief

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when the BJP is trying to bring more parties under its fold, the AIADMK, a key partner, has called off its alliance with the party in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK’s organising secretary D Jayakumar on Monday cited continued attacks by BJP state president K Annamalai as the reason for the party’s decision to end the alliance.

The decision came just days after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had a lengthy discussion with BJP’s election strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. A controversial remark made by BJP state president K Annamalai about Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai had invited strong rebuke from AIADMK leaders over the last few days.

“BJP is not in the AIADMK-led alliance now. AIADMK alliance will be decided after the elections are announced. If Annamalai continues to criticise our leaders, we will retaliate strongly,” Jayakumar said. Jayakumar asserted that the decision to call off the alliance was his party’s call and not his own. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, however, has not spoken on the issue yet.

BJP sources said Annamalai went into a huddle with party leaders soon after the announcement. Meanwhile, BJP’s second-rung leaders strongly criticised Jayakumar and AIADMK on social media. BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said, “Annamalai just quoted history but AIADMK functionaries are making a mountain out of a molehill.” Later in the day, he tweeted claiming the alliance between BJP and AIAMDK is “intact rock solid”.

Only senior leadership can take decisions about alliance: BJP

“Only the senior leadership can make decisions about the alliance,” Thirupathy said. Jayakumar told TNIE, “Our leader EPS has already said that a mega alliance headed by the AIADMK will be formed for the Lok Sabha elections. In the next few months, a few more parties will join our alliance.” Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar recalled Annamalai’s comments on J Jayalalithaa, CN Annadurai and Periyar.

“Already we have warned that if Annamalai continues to make such remarks, the AIADMK will have to reconsider its ties with the BJP. Now, we have decided to call off the ties.” Jayakumar said there has been no change in Annamalai’s behavior despite taking up the issue with his party’s national leadership. The AIADMK leader also said Annamalai is unfit to be the state BJP president and that he is keen on projecting himself rather than working for his party’s growth.

“I don’t know for what reason Annamalai quit his police job. Only if we dig into that we may know the reason. Annamalai has been a mean-minded person,” he added. When asked whether Annamalai should be removed from the post, Jayakumar said, “ That is an internal issue of that party.” Asked about the assertion of Annamalai that the BJP would come to power in 2026 on its own, Jayakumar said “Annamalai, if he contests alone, would get votes below NOTA.”

Jayakumar also termed the BJP as an unwanted baggage for the AIADMK. A long-time AIADMK sympathiser said there could be more than what meets the eye. The BJP leadership may have placed unrealistic demands on the AIADMK with respect to Lok Sabha polls and Annamalai’s remarks may have been the last straw.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “It is a big setback for the BJP at the national level because AIADMK is the only big alliance party in the NDA. The BJP may lose the trustworthiness of its other allies. The BJP leadership could have controlled Annamalai at the initial stage itself. Even if the alliance continues it won’t be a winning alliance because of the rancor caused by the war of words.

Meanwhile, GK Vasan, founder of TMC and AIADMK ally, in a tweet said AIADMK and BJP will be a winning alliance in the Lok Sabha polls and expressed hope that a good alliance will be formed as the election approaches.

