Breeding checkers struggle for daily bread in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the surge in dengue cases reported from across the state, domestic breeding checkers (DBC) assigned with door-to-door surveys to identify breeding sources of mosquitoes and other parasites, alleging of discrepancies in the pay structure, have reiterated their demand for monthly salary instead of daily wages, and insisted the state government to maintain an equal pay structure across the state.

According to the Tamil Nadu Dengue KosuPuzhu Olippu Munkala Paniyalar Sangam, the town panchayat, municipality or corporation where the domestic breeding checkers work determines the pay structure.

K Jayavel, state president of the association, told TNIE, “We are now given daily wages, which varies between Rs 200 and Rs 300, and the such, depending on the locality or panchayat. We have to go to at least 50 houses every day to identify the breeding sources.”

Dr G R Ravindranath, state secretary of the Doctor’s Association for Social Equality, demanded a monthly salary of at least Rs 21,000 for the breeding checkers. P Sudha, a DBC worker from Namakkal district earning Rs 365 for a day’s work, said, “It is particularly strenuous for the breeding checkers who work at remote places due to the absence of proper bus facilities.

Some are even forced to depend on their own vehicles, costing them profusely amid the soaring fuel prices. The workers traverse at least 45 km. Most of them are struggling to make ends meet.”

A senior official from the health department told TNIE, “The DBC workers are called upon only on requirement. Most of the workers are employed by local bodies.”

CHENNAI: Amid the surge in dengue cases reported from across the state, domestic breeding checkers (DBC) assigned with door-to-door surveys to identify breeding sources of mosquitoes and other parasites, alleging of discrepancies in the pay structure, have reiterated their demand for monthly salary instead of daily wages, and insisted the state government to maintain an equal pay structure across the state. According to the Tamil Nadu Dengue KosuPuzhu Olippu Munkala Paniyalar Sangam, the town panchayat, municipality or corporation where the domestic breeding checkers work determines the pay structure. K Jayavel, state president of the association, told TNIE, “We are now given daily wages, which varies between Rs 200 and Rs 300, and the such, depending on the locality or panchayat. We have to go to at least 50 houses every day to identify the breeding sources.” Dr G R Ravindranath, state secretary of the Doctor’s Association for Social Equality, demanded a monthly salary of at least Rs 21,000 for the breeding checkers. P Sudha, a DBC worker from Namakkal district earning Rs 365 for a day’s work, said, “It is particularly strenuous for the breeding checkers who work at remote places due to the absence of proper bus facilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some are even forced to depend on their own vehicles, costing them profusely amid the soaring fuel prices. The workers traverse at least 45 km. Most of them are struggling to make ends meet.” A senior official from the health department told TNIE, “The DBC workers are called upon only on requirement. Most of the workers are employed by local bodies.”