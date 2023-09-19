Captive elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Anamalai Tiger Reserve celebrate Vinayakar Chaturthi.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A total of 18 captive elephants in the Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and 26 elephants in Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) participated in the Vinayakar Chaturthi pooja on Monday. As part of the celebration, the animals were also fed with special food, including fruits.

In the special pooja held at the Vinayakar temple inside Theppakkadu camp, elephant Krishna rang the bell while deeparadhana was performed to the deity. MTR Deputy Director C Vidya inaugurated the celebration and fruits such as Pomegranate, Watermelon, Apple and Pineapple were fed to them. After the pooja, all the jumbos raised their trunk and trumpeted loudly for the tourists, who came to witness the celebration. The department staff also distributed pongal and Sundal to the tourists.

“Out of 28 elephants in MTR, 19 elephants are taken care of at Theppakkadu elephant camp under which 18 elephants took part in the Vinayakar Chaturthi celebration. Elephant Masini, who is isolated after killing his mahout four months ago did not take part in the celebration. The celebration was also held in Abhayaranyam camp where nine other elephants are taken care of. However, they were not lined up for tourists,” said a forest department official

Similar celebrations were also held at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp and Varagaliyar camps in which 26 elephants took part. Meanwhile, a female elephant along with 22 months stillborn male elephant baby died due to birth-related complications at Kaluthairoad coming under the Poondi North forest beat in Boluvampatti forest range on Monday. Officials said that the animal might have died two days ago and the carcass was recovered on Sunday evening. The postmortem examination was performed on Monday morning.

