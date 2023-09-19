Centre sets ToR for new EV park in Dharmapuri

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In good news for the educated youth of Dharmapuri, one of the most backward districts in Tamil Nadu, the government is pushing hard to set-up the first industrial park in the district which will increase job opportunities. SIPCOT has received Terms of Reference (ToR) to obtain environment clearance from an expert appraisal committee of Union Environment Ministry for building the industrial park on 698 hectares.

The new industrial park will come up at Adhagapadi, Adhiyamankottai, Thadangam and Balajangamanahalli villages, where land has already been alienated and handed over to SIPCOT by the government. SIPCOT officials said the site was selected as per criteria issued by the Union Environment Ministry. “Manufacturing units of EV car and scooters are located at Bargur and Hosur in Krishnagiri district, which is near the proposed industrial park site, making the project attractive and viable for industries,” an official said.

As per the details provided by SIPCOT to the ministry, no red-category industries will be permitted at the park. The type of industries that will be set up includes EV products like battery compounds and other parts, metallurgical processing industrial units including EV/automobile manufacturing, electrical and electronics.

A total of three sites were assessed for the project. The other two alternative sites — Nallamapalli and Settihalli — had limited land availability with more fertile agricultural land. The present site for which ToR was issued comprised of 69% poramboke land and 31% dry patta land. “It would be no impact on agricultural land. Industries will implement zero liquid discharge system,” authorities said.

The establishment of this industrial park has been in the pipeline since 2009 and the people of Dharmapuri have been requesting the government to expedite the project. Dharmapuri has no industries and a majority of the people rely on agriculture for livelihood. It was in 2004 that Krishnagiri was bifurcated from Dharmapuri. In these 19 years, Dharmapuri has remained the same with most people still upholding their agricultural roots.

Developing a district

The chosen site has no impact on agriculture

Park to come up near electronic hubs like Bargur, Hosur, Bengaluru

No red-category industries to be permitted

Industries to implement zero liquid discharge system

CHENNAI: In good news for the educated youth of Dharmapuri, one of the most backward districts in Tamil Nadu, the government is pushing hard to set-up the first industrial park in the district which will increase job opportunities. SIPCOT has received Terms of Reference (ToR) to obtain environment clearance from an expert appraisal committee of Union Environment Ministry for building the industrial park on 698 hectares. The new industrial park will come up at Adhagapadi, Adhiyamankottai, Thadangam and Balajangamanahalli villages, where land has already been alienated and handed over to SIPCOT by the government. SIPCOT officials said the site was selected as per criteria issued by the Union Environment Ministry. “Manufacturing units of EV car and scooters are located at Bargur and Hosur in Krishnagiri district, which is near the proposed industrial park site, making the project attractive and viable for industries,” an official said. As per the details provided by SIPCOT to the ministry, no red-category industries will be permitted at the park. The type of industries that will be set up includes EV products like battery compounds and other parts, metallurgical processing industrial units including EV/automobile manufacturing, electrical and electronics. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A total of three sites were assessed for the project. The other two alternative sites — Nallamapalli and Settihalli — had limited land availability with more fertile agricultural land. The present site for which ToR was issued comprised of 69% poramboke land and 31% dry patta land. “It would be no impact on agricultural land. Industries will implement zero liquid discharge system,” authorities said. The establishment of this industrial park has been in the pipeline since 2009 and the people of Dharmapuri have been requesting the government to expedite the project. Dharmapuri has no industries and a majority of the people rely on agriculture for livelihood. It was in 2004 that Krishnagiri was bifurcated from Dharmapuri. In these 19 years, Dharmapuri has remained the same with most people still upholding their agricultural roots. Developing a district The chosen site has no impact on agriculture Park to come up near electronic hubs like Bargur, Hosur, Bengaluru No red-category industries to be permitted Industries to implement zero liquid discharge system