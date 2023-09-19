Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector unveils house for underprivileged woman in Sathankulam

Family dispute and the death of her husband Arumugam left Lakshmi in penury and she couldn't even get a power connection for the room as the property tax receipt was not in her name.

Published: 19th September 2023

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A housewarming ceremony conducted by a woman in Sathankulam was the talk of the town on Monday as District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj graced the occasion. He had sanctioned some funds to the woman a few months ago.

Sources said Lakshmi of Thattarmadam Rastha Street was living in a corner of her ancestral property, which was not partitioned or shared among the siblings. Family dispute and the death of her husband Arumugam left Lakshmi in penury and she couldn't even get a power connection for the room as the property tax receipt was not in her name.

Lakshmi's daughter Petchithai prepared for her class 12 public exams by candlelight and their plight was widely shared on social media. The collector got to know about the issue in March. As he was out of station then, he directed the revenue officials to immediately rectify issues in the land records and provide the family electricity connection. Within just one day, officials from the revenue department, TNEB, and Sathankulam town panchayat did the needful and Petchithai finally began to study in a lighted room.

Considering the family's struggle, Senthil Raj also sanctioned `2.1 lakh from his discretionary funds to them for building a house. Sathankulam town panchayat supervised the construction. On Sunday, the collector in the presence of other officials and Lakshmi's family, inaugurated the house.

