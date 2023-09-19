Discrimination stemmed from Sanatanam, DMK replies to Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has strongly criticised Governor RN Ravi for his recent remarks on the prevalence of untouchability and caste discrimination in the state. During an event in Thanjavur district on Sunday, Ravi said that untouchability and social discrimination are still prevalent in Tamil Nadu and this is the only state where youth wear caste bands on their wrist.

In response to these remarks, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused the governor of engaging in baseless propaganda. “Ravi is not able to accept the progress achieved through the Dravidian model of governance. It is important to note that Sanatana Dharma has been responsible for perpetuating the caste system. If there is division in society, it is due to Sanatana Dharma.”

Saravanan Annadurai highlighted the state government’s initiatives to appoint non-Brahmins as temple priests in Tamil Nadu and argued that the governor’s objections stemmed from his inability to accept these changes.

