Guinness dream: Pandalur man gets ‘run over’ by 150 two-wheelers

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A 33-year-old martial artist from Cherangode near Pandalur attempted to win a Guinness World Record with a daredevil performance where he allowed 150 two-wheelers to run over him at the Cherambadi high school premises on Monday.

Amid a huge gathering, each bike weighing 195kg rode over the stomach of S Sathish, as he lay on his back and sandwiched between two iron ramps. He was performing for the authorities of the Guinness World Record, who allotted the time as per his request.

Sathish, a black belt holder in Karate, completed the task in 19 minutes starting without any health complications. “I have been practising every day before and during my office hours for the past one and half years to find a place in the Guinness World Record. I always dreamt about achieving something big in martial arts."

"So I did this. I thank my family members and friends who have identified my talent in the area and encouraged me to do this. I have Ganesh Chathurthi for the performance as it is a holiday,” said Sathish who works as a junior assistant in a bank.

Explaining the preparations, he said, “I was only eating more nuts and spinach to get the fitness to bear bikes over my stomach.”

