Home States Tamil Nadu

Locals take a dig at Kovai Corporation over shoddy road work at GV Residency

Another major reason cited by the residents for the poor condition of the road is the frequent movement of heavy vehicles on the residential road to the RTO- ground for FC, registration among others.

Published: 19th September 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Express)

(Photo | Express)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) drew sharp criticism from residents of GV Residency as shoddy roadwork in the area has resulted in multiple accidents and mishaps.
The GV Residency Road in Ward 60 of the East zone is a vital pathway which connects the traffic from two major National Highways of the district including the Trichy Road and the Avinashi Road. With thousands of vehicles commuting through the road on a daily basis, the road remains broken for several months now.

“Major portions of the 2 km stretch of the road between Fun Mall and the Perks Arch is completely dilapidated. The civic body has carried out some patchwork on the broken parts of the road. However, that has only made matters worse owing to the shoddy work and uneven pavements. Starting from the National Model School to the Perks Arch, the road is filled with craters and potholes which puts the back of the public into a toss,” said, D Sundarrajan, a resident of GV Residency.

Another major reason cited by the residents for the poor condition of the road is the frequent movement of heavy vehicles on the residential road to the RTO- ground for FC, registration and brake inspection among others. The residents have been demanding to shift the RTO- ground from GV Residency to a different location. But so far no action has been taken.

When inquired about it, an official from the engineering section of the CCMC told TNIE, “The civic body has been carrying out road pavement works in a phased manner under various schemes. Similarly, the road pavement works in GV Residency will also be started soon. Until then, the potholes will be fixed with patchwork. We have been told that RTO officials identified a new location for carrying out and shifting their department works from GV Residency. We are yet to receive any confirmation in regards to it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC accidents GV Residency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp