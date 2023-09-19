Periyar follower gets death threat after rally against Sanatana Dharma

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootamaipu coordinator Sema Chandanaraj (47) lodged a complaint with Thoothukudi police seeking action against an anonymous caller, who allegedly issued a death threat to him over the phone, on Monday. He was the coordinator of 'Samooga Neethi Perani', a rally against Sanatana Dharma, held on Sunday. It was organised in line with the Social Justice Day declared by the Tamil Nadu government to honour Periyar's 145th birth anniversary. In his complaint to DSP Sathiyaraj, the district organiser of Tamilar Vidiyal Katchi said he received the call twice in the wee hours on Monday. "The caller asked me if I was a Christian and made derogatory remarks about my mother and me. Warning about my participation in anti-Sanatana activities, the caller also issued death threats," the complaint read. Activists Hassan of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Balasubramanian of Dravidar viduthalai Kazhagam, Prasad of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Das and Kattar Balu of Tamil Puligal Katchi, who accompanied Chandanaraj, urged the police to register FIR against the suspects and bring him before the court of law and to provide security for Chandanaraj.