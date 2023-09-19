Tamil Nadu: Internship must for vocational students under updated syllabus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As per the revamped curriculum for vocational education courses in government schools, the school education department has said that students in classes 11 and 12 should undergo internships.

The department had, in 2022, issued an order to revamp the curriculum of eight vocational education courses -- accountancy and auditing, agriculture science, basic electrical engineering, basic electronics engineering, basic mechanical engineering, office management, and secretaryship, nursing, textiles, and dress designing. Two specific job roles, each for class 11 and 12, in coordination with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, was also implemented for these courses so that students would get two value-added skill certificates.

As per the revamped vocational education, industry-aligned vocational laboratories will be established in the coming days through a tender process. Guest lectures and industrial visits will be planned for every quarter while students have to undergo 80 hours of internship from October 10 to 20.

Internships should be arranged with employers/industry (micro, small, medium, or large business enterprises or local enterprises) in the field related to the student’s subject and preferably in close proximity to the school. Before the commencement of internships, schools will be provided funds to arrange for travel facilities for students and they will also receive a stipend on successful completion of the internship, a circular from the department said.

The headmasters and teachers should talk to parents/guardians to get their permission for the internship.

To ensure the quality of the internship, the HMs will sporadically check by calling and visiting 10% of the students, employers and internship locations. An orientation programme for headmasters will also be held.

