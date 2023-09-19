Tamil Nadu's Shore Temple becomes country’s first ‘green energy archaeological site’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The iconic Shore Temple in Mamallapuram has become the country’s first ‘green energy archaeological site.’ With the completion of the Green Heritage Project undertaken by the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (Renault Nissan Tech), in partnership with Hand in Hand India (HiH), the monument will be lit up by solar power generated by three 10-kw solar plants, feeding the surplus energy back into the grid for future consumption.

Basic facilities, including drinking water, will be provided to the tourists through a solar-operated reverse osmosis (RO) plant, which is equipped with three water kiosks. Women from the local community will be employed to drive electric buggies for the benefit of pregnant women, senior citizens and disabled people. A parking shed with three charging units is also in place.

A R Rahul Nadh, Chengalpattu Collector, M Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai, Hirotake Harada, Senior Vice President of Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India and Dr Kalpana Sankar, Managing Trustee of HiH India, were present during the inaugural event.

CHENNAI: The iconic Shore Temple in Mamallapuram has become the country’s first ‘green energy archaeological site.’ With the completion of the Green Heritage Project undertaken by the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (Renault Nissan Tech), in partnership with Hand in Hand India (HiH), the monument will be lit up by solar power generated by three 10-kw solar plants, feeding the surplus energy back into the grid for future consumption. Basic facilities, including drinking water, will be provided to the tourists through a solar-operated reverse osmosis (RO) plant, which is equipped with three water kiosks. Women from the local community will be employed to drive electric buggies for the benefit of pregnant women, senior citizens and disabled people. A parking shed with three charging units is also in place. A R Rahul Nadh, Chengalpattu Collector, M Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai, Hirotake Harada, Senior Vice President of Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India and Dr Kalpana Sankar, Managing Trustee of HiH India, were present during the inaugural event. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });