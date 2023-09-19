Vinayaka Chathurthi: Eco-friendly idols adorn Madurai, Ramanathapuram streets

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations were in tune with the environment in Madurai and Ramanathapuram on Monday as the streets were decked up with a wide range of eco-friendly idols, made of 'vetiver'. Vendors said excess arrival of the idols in the markets resulted in a slight drop in prices.



According to police, more than 312 massive idols were placed in Ramanathapuram district and several hundreds in Madurai. In Puliyanthoppu area, 150 kg of vetiver was used for crafting the idol. Thanga Ramu, one of the organiser, said they opted for a material which has medicinal value. "Immersing idols made of paper liquid and degradable chemicals would affect the environment. After the festival, we immerse only a portion of the vetiver idol and the remaining would be given to the public. Last year, we made idols made of multi-grains. In 2021, coconuts were used for the manufacture," he added.



The district administration has made specific arrangements for immersing the idols at different locations. Special security arrangements have also been made to prevent law and order issues during the procession. Mayor V Indirani inspected the pit prepared in Vaigai river for the immersion of idols earlier in the day.



Subburaj, idol maker from Vilacherry, said, "Production of a small idol of Ganesha costs Rs 20 - Rs 25 on average. We prefer to sell it at Rs 35-Rs 40 apiece. Owing to the increased availability of idols in the market, customers offer less money. However, the sales were moderate in the market this year." Another shopkeeper from Therkuvasal pointed out that a large number of people showed interest towards purchasing decorative items for idols and pooja items. Prices of flowers and vegetables were on the higher side on Monday due to the festival.

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations were in tune with the environment in Madurai and Ramanathapuram on Monday as the streets were decked up with a wide range of eco-friendly idols, made of 'vetiver'. Vendors said excess arrival of the idols in the markets resulted in a slight drop in prices. According to police, more than 312 massive idols were placed in Ramanathapuram district and several hundreds in Madurai. In Puliyanthoppu area, 150 kg of vetiver was used for crafting the idol. Thanga Ramu, one of the organiser, said they opted for a material which has medicinal value. "Immersing idols made of paper liquid and degradable chemicals would affect the environment. After the festival, we immerse only a portion of the vetiver idol and the remaining would be given to the public. Last year, we made idols made of multi-grains. In 2021, coconuts were used for the manufacture," he added. The district administration has made specific arrangements for immersing the idols at different locations. Special security arrangements have also been made to prevent law and order issues during the procession. Mayor V Indirani inspected the pit prepared in Vaigai river for the immersion of idols earlier in the day. Subburaj, idol maker from Vilacherry, said, "Production of a small idol of Ganesha costs Rs 20 - Rs 25 on average. We prefer to sell it at Rs 35-Rs 40 apiece. Owing to the increased availability of idols in the market, customers offer less money. However, the sales were moderate in the market this year." Another shopkeeper from Therkuvasal pointed out that a large number of people showed interest towards purchasing decorative items for idols and pooja items. Prices of flowers and vegetables were on the higher side on Monday due to the festival.