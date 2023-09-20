Home States Tamil Nadu

11 dengue cases in Madurai, corporation slaps fine on two commercial establishments

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on two stores--Devandran workshop and Saravana Selva Rathinam stores -- on Tuesday.

Published: 20th September 2023

Madurai Corporation

Madurai Corporation. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  As the number of active dengue cases touched 11 in the city, corporation officials have started to penalise commercial establishments that fail to clear mosquito breeding grounds. A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on two stores--Devandran workshop and Saravana Selva Rathinam stores -- on Tuesday.

"Following the special meeting hosted by corporation mayor V Indirani on September 14, about 530 dengue prevention workers have been deputed in the city to spread awareness and reduce mosquito breeding grounds among other works. Workers are looking out for rainfall stagnation in tires, coconut shells among others and are using oil balls. For adult vectors, fumigation is being done in a phased manner," said an official.

"People should have self-discipline to make sure all possible sources are cleared in the neighbourhood to prevent spread of dengue. Apart from residential areas, special awareness has been given to commercial establishments for taking measures to clear mosquito breeding sources," said Dr Vinoth Kumar, city health officer of Madurai corporation.

A team led by the CHO inspected commercial establishments in ward 72 (Paikara area near Palanganatham in zone 5) and found mosquito larva in the premises of Devendran workshop and Saravana Selvarathinam stores.

