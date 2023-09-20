Arikomban enters residential area in Manjolai hills, banana trees and one house damaged

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Wild elephant Arikomban, which was translocated from Cumbum forest in Theni district to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli district around 105 days ago, has entered residential areas of Naalumukku and Oothu in Manjolai Hills. Sources said the animal damaged some banana trees and a house near a government-aided school in Oothu.



"As many as 40 forest personnel are involved in an operation to chase the animal back to Kothayar forest. Meanwhile, the entry of tourists to Manjolai Hills has been banned for the time being," Deputy Director and Wildlife Warden of KMTR Ambasamudram Shenbagapriya told TNIE.



Arikomban was released in Muthukuzhivayal area of Kothayar on June 6 and is being tracked through radio collar signals. The forest personnel have now camped in the aided school to track the elephant. Students of the school attended classes at a nearby anganwadi building on Tuesday. Residents in the area said forest officials told them to avoid venturing into the forest area until Arikomban is driven back to Kothayar.

Tourists have been banned from entering Manjolai and Nalumukku | V KARTHIKALAGU

In her final update about Arikomban on August 22, Additional Chief Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu said on the X platform that the tusker was healthy and had settled down well in his new habitat. "The ground team is looking after the health and well-being of the elephant since its release in KMTR. Kalakad Division Deputy Director along with the frontline staff spotted the elephant on August 19 and 20 at Upper Kothayar. Other elephant herds were also spotted in the vicinity," she had said.



After the Kerala High Court had ordered the relocation of the 35-year-old tusker Arikomban, the Kerala forest department translocated it to Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29. The animal entered Cumbum forest range in Tamil Nadu and was further translocated to KMTR.

