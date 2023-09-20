Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste angle suspected in auto driver's murder in TN's Melavasal

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Two days after a 65-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death, Munneerpallam police on Tuesday detained four individuals in connection to the crime. Police sources said the deceased and the suspects belonged to different intermediate communities and the murder was committed allegedly in retaliation to previous murders.

The victim, Vijayakumar of Melaseval, was hacked to death on the outskirts of his village on Saturday and the murderers fled the scene. SP N Silambarasan formed a special team to nab the culprits. Suspecting the murder may be an offshoot of a communal issue, more than 50 police personnel were deployed to douse the tension.

“A relative of Vijayakumar is one of the accused in an eight-month-old murder case in Melaseval. Hence, the members of that victim’s community may have killed Vijayakumar in retaliation,” said sources.
After five persons of a certain intermediate community were killed by members of another community in separate incidents in the past few years, the youth of both communities have been spreading hatred against each other on social media. The police had arrested several youth for their social media posts. 

Meanwhile, the relatives of Vijayakumar staged a sit-in protest for the third consecutive day in Melaseval refusing to receive his body from the hospital. They demanded a job for the kin of the deceased person and compensation for his family. “The relatives have claimed that the murderers are receiving support from some politicians belonging to their caste. Allegation that the murderers included contract killers is also being inquired,” the sources added.

