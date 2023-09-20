Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery row: 250 farmers detained for rail roko in Tamil Nadu

In Tiruvarur, the farmers led by association general secretary PR Pandian blocked the Mannargudi-Mayiladuthurai train.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, rail roko

Farmers led by P R Pandian, the general secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association, blocking a train at Tiruvarur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR/MAYILDUTHURAI:  Around 250 farmers owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association were detained on Tuesday for staging rail roko in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur demanding the union government to ensure Karnataka released Cauvery water for TN.

In Tiruvarur, the farmers led by association general secretary PR Pandian blocked the Mannargudi-Mayiladuthurai train. They raised slogans demanding the government to ensure 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water was released for 15 days to TN from Karnataka reservoirs in accordance with Cauvery Water Management Authority directions. 

The protesting farmers also said kuruvai paddy was wilting in lakhs of acres and samba cultivation could not be commenced due to unavailability of water in Mettur dam. They criticised the union government for “favouring” Karnataka in the dispute.

The police detained 170 farmers in a wedding hall. The train resumed its journey after a delay of around 40 minutes. Pandian said the union and state governments should come forward to release a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre to the affected farmers.

ALSO READ | Cauvery row: TN MPs meet union minister

In Thanjavur, farmers led by association state president L Palaniappan tried to enter the railway junction to stage the protest. While 80 farmers were detained, six of them entered the station and staged a rail roko.
In Mayiladuthurai, the farmers led by association district president R Vaithiyanathan staged the protest in front of Sirkazhi railway station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rail roko Cauvery row 250 farmers detained

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp