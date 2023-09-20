Cauvery row: 250 farmers detained for rail roko in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR/MAYILDUTHURAI: Around 250 farmers owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association were detained on Tuesday for staging rail roko in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur demanding the union government to ensure Karnataka released Cauvery water for TN.

In Tiruvarur, the farmers led by association general secretary PR Pandian blocked the Mannargudi-Mayiladuthurai train. They raised slogans demanding the government to ensure 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water was released for 15 days to TN from Karnataka reservoirs in accordance with Cauvery Water Management Authority directions.

The protesting farmers also said kuruvai paddy was wilting in lakhs of acres and samba cultivation could not be commenced due to unavailability of water in Mettur dam. They criticised the union government for “favouring” Karnataka in the dispute.

The police detained 170 farmers in a wedding hall. The train resumed its journey after a delay of around 40 minutes. Pandian said the union and state governments should come forward to release a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre to the affected farmers.

In Thanjavur, farmers led by association state president L Palaniappan tried to enter the railway junction to stage the protest. While 80 farmers were detained, six of them entered the station and staged a rail roko.

In Mayiladuthurai, the farmers led by association district president R Vaithiyanathan staged the protest in front of Sirkazhi railway station.

