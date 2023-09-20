Dispute over shooting film: Simbu says not liable to return advance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Simbu on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that he is not liable to return the advance he had received from Vels Film International for acting in its movie Corona Kumar.

The submission was made before Justice Abdul Quddhose in a counter-affidavit which said Vels Film International has suppressed the vital factor in the agreement that for any reasons the shoot does not commence within a year as agreed, he will not return the advance to the producer.

His counsel Vijayan Subramaniam submitted that Silambarasan cannot be restrained from acting movies and sought vacating the interim injunction passed against him. However, advocate M Santhanaraman, representing Vels Film International, said that having taken the advance, he did not act inspite of several requests but he is now taking advantage of his own wrong to say that since the movie was not shot within a year, he need not have to pay back the advance.

He noted that the producers’ council has already issued a red card to the actor on some other’s complaint.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed Vels Film International to file reply to the counter by October 6.

