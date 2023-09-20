Home States Tamil Nadu

File report on petition to remove word ‘colony’ from village name: Madras HC

Published: 20th September 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tiruchy district collector to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report over a plea that sought a direction to hereafter record the place name of F Keelaiyur Colony as F Keelaiyur in government records.

The Division Bench of Justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction in a petition filed by A Pradeeph (30) of F Keelaiyur in Tiruchy district's Manapparai taluk.

The petitioner said F Keelaiyur panchayat consists of 22 hamlets, including F Keelaiyur village. The records of rural development and panchayat raj department, and revenue records identify the place as F Keelaiyur village whereas the block development officer and the panchayat president, who belong to a dominant caste, refer to the village with the suffix 'colony', he added.

"The property tax receipts issued for the village mention the village as F Keelaiyur Colony. The overhead water tank there also bears this name. Further, it is mentioned F Keelaiyur Colony in Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, family cards, highway notice boards, VAO office name board, and the rural development project name board. Through the use of the suffix 'colony', the authorities are indirectly aiding in the promotion of untouchability," Sundar said.

The petitioner further said that in rural areas, the word colony is understood as the residential area of Scheduled Caste people. "Moreover, a neighbouring hamlet is trying to lay claim to the village name 'F Keelaiyur', and as a result affirming our area name as F Keelaiyur Colony. Though I approached the CM cell and district collector for removing the suffix from the village name, no action ensued," he added.

