I will personally inspect monsoon preparedness work in Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM

MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness held at the secretariat on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday that he would be personally inspecting monsoon preparedness work undertaken by officials in Chennai and surrounding districts. Charing a consultative meeting held at the secretariat, Stalin emphasised the importance of assessing and enhancing the state’s readiness for the season.

He highlighted a comprehensive approach encompassing data collection on disaster-related issues, risk and vulnerability mapping and strategic plans aimed at minimising risks and enhancing public resilience.

Underlining the government’s commitment to constructing a disaster-resilient society capable of effectively managing calamities, Stalin elucidated the state’s disaster management policy. It revolves around minimising the adverse impacts of disasters, safeguarding critical infrastructure and public assets, and preventing loss of life.

As regards flood mitigation efforts, Stalin said substantial progress has been made due to the allocation of Rs 716 crore to entities like GCC, municipality, Water Supply Department and Water Resource Department. Consequently, the number of risk-prone areas has decreased from 4,399 to 3,770. Stalin said the state emergency control room and district emergency control rooms have been fortified to function round the clock, and people can reach out to the facilities via toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 respectively.

He urged officials to keep relief shelters equipped with essential amenities. Stalin emphasised the importance of clearing encroachments from waterbodies and proactively informing people about release of surplus water from dams. Stalin also  expressed concern about the deteriorating state of roads in the state, following complaints from various quarters. He called upon officials to prioritise road improvement projects and complete them on time.

 Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, ministers KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Ma Subramanian were present.

