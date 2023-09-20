Home States Tamil Nadu

Idol immersion: Three drown in Tamil Nadu 

As part of the Vinayakar Chathurthi festival, more than 2,000 idols were placed across Salem.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Three people, including two 14-year-old boys, drowned in Salem and Erode on Monday during Vinayakar idol immersions.  The deceased were identified as S Santhosh (14) and S Nandakumar (14) of Thottilpatti in Mettur in Salem district and P Shankar Narayanan (21) of Pothiya Mooppanur near Anthiyur in Erode district. The 14-year-old boys were studying Class 9 in a government school.

As part of the Vinayakar Chathurthi festival, more than 2,000 idols were placed across Salem. Santhosh and Nandakumar, along with a few friends, offered worship to a small idol at Thottilpatti village. “On Monday evening, they tried to immerse the idol in a pond near the village, but fell into the water and drowned.

Two other boys standing nearby raised alarm after which villagers rushed to the spot and recovered the dead bodies after a short search,” police sources said. Karumalaikoodal police have sent the bodies to Mettur GH for postmortem. A case has been registered. “District administration had not allowed idol immersion in that water body,” police said. 

Man drowned while trying to immerse idol

“The boys had gone to the spot to immerse the idol. Further probe is on,” police said. Shankar Narayanan of Erode drowned when he tried to immerse the idol in Bhavani river on Monday. Police said, “A four-foot tall idol was placed for worship by devotees at Appakoodal near Anthiyur.

After worshipping, people took the idol in a procession on Monday evening and immersed it in Bhavani river near the village. Shankar Narayanan accidentally drowned in the river. His body was recovered near Kavindapadi on Tuesday.” The police filed a case. 

